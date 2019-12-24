After several years of discussion and planning Woman's Hospital signed a deal for a local developer to build a 100-acre mixed-used development near the hospital on its sprawling 225-acre campus.
Woman's Hospital opened its new campus in 2012 along Airline Highway and since then it has allowed a charter school, BASIS, to build there which opened its doors in 2018.
Engquist Development is slated to work on the project which includes a neighborhood known as Materra which is latin for mother land. Engquist Development purchased 31-acres from the hospital to work on infrastructure construction for the first phase which includes 148 stand alone single family homes. There are plans for two more phases, but that land has not yet been sold.
John Engquist, the CEO of Baton Rouge-based H&E Equipment Services, is developing Materra. Engquist is involved in several other high-profile mixed-use developments in East Baton Rouge Parish, including the Americana traditional neighborhood development in Zachary and Rouzan on Perkins Road.
The master planned development of Materra would have a clubhouse, pool, outdoor walking path and playground. It would also consist of a mix of single family and multi-family homes, commercial and restaurant space.
The single family homes would cost more than $200,000 at the development which is expected to be under construction in 2020. Infrastructure construction is expected to begin soon.
The first phase would include 141 lots over 32.5 acres, according to documents submitted to the Planning Commission in 2018, with 124 for low-density, single-family homes, while 17 would be medium density.
The development will eventually include more than 500,000 square feet of commercial space, 23,500 square feet of restaurant space, 198 high-density residential units, 174 single-family homes and 163 medium-density units. Woman’s officials have said the commercial space will mainly be for shops and services to support residents, patients, staff and visitors — such as a pharmacy.
"If our hospital is the model for how life should begin, we want Materra to be the model for how a life should be lived," said Dr. Barbara Griffith, CEO of Woman's Hospital in a news release.