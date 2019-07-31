CloudGavel, a Baton Rouge-based technology startup that sells software to law enforcement, hired a new top executive to lead a national expansion of the electronic warrant business.
Todd Bouillion will serve as CEO and also is an equity partner in the business.
The software was created by FusionStak, an information technology services business in Baton Rouge. Pratyush Kumar, who founded FusionStak and CloudGavel, is being replaced by Bouillion as CEO.
Bouillion worked at GCR Inc., a New Orleans-based information technology service business and consultant for more than two decades and was most recently the company's chief merger and acquisition executive. He also is the founder of Impact Technology Group, a software development firm in Covington. Bouillion holds an MBA from the University of New Orleans.
CloudGavel, founded in 2016, built software that enables law enforcement to generate warrants electronically without leaving the scene of a crime by sending a request to a judge through a mobile application.
The New Orleans Police Department piloted the software and it's also been used by the Baton Rouge Police Department, LSU police and Louisiana State Police. It has processed millions of transactions for arrests, search warrants and affidavits.