The number of people in Louisiana filing jobless claims for the first time increased slightly last week, as were those continuing to receive unemployment benefits.
There were 21,879 new unemployment claims last week, up from 19,334 for the week ending May 30.
By comparison, there were only 2,818 new unemployment claims for the week ending June 8 last year.
Existing unemployment claims increased as well to 305,083 for the week ending June 6, up from 301,598 the week before.
Economists were optimistic that recent weeks were the peak of unemployment claims during the economic downturn prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In Louisiana, new unemployment claims for workers in food services and accommodation continue to lead statewide job losses; 3,186 new claims were filed for the week ending June 6. The peak for the industry was 29,000 workers for the week ending March 21.
Other industries with continued losses included retail trade with 2,246 new claims, down from its peak of 13,350 claims; health care and social assistance with 2,490 new claims, down from its peak of 13,265; and construction, with 2,253 new claims, down from its peak of 10,175. Those industries' peak filings occurred the week ending April 4.
The state pays a maximum $247 per week for unemployment, with the federal government kicking in an additional $600 per week from a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress.
Some employers have complained that workers are less likely to return due to the federal government unemployment benefit boosting pay higher than an employee would make on the job. Law requires that if a worker is offered a job they may not be eligible for unemployment and employers may file documentation to report the issue.