The former Cenikor drug rehab facility in Baton Rouge has been sold for $4.1 million to a group out of New Orleans, and two tenants have signed leases to move into the property.
2414 Bunker Hill LLC, which has the same address as the facility, bought the property in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The group has the same address as the law firm of Neilson-Spaulding. The seller was the Cenikor Foundation of Houston.
Cenikor left the facility in December. The property was built in the 1970s as Doctors Hospital, and in the 1980s it was converted to Parkland Hospital, a psychiatric facility. Cenikor took over in 2001, operating a 200-bed long-term drug and alcohol treatment facility. That facility came under scrutiny in 2019 after The Center for Investigative Reporting found Cenikor had sent tens of thousands of patients in Louisiana and Texas to work for free at major companies such as Walmart, Shell and ExxonMobil. Cenikor said it follows state regulations, but did not comment on business contracts, investigations or lawsuits.
Hank Saurage of Saurage-Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, who represented Cenikor in the deal, said Beacon Behavioral Hospital and the Perret Group of Lafayette, will lease the space. Beacon operates in-patient mental health hospitals in New Orleans, Lacombe, Lutcher and Bunkie. The company also has seven outpatient clinics, including locations in Baton Rouge, Metairie, Slidell, Hammond and Lutcher. Perret operates the Red River substance abuse treatment facility in Pineville.
The plan is to have the new tenants in as soon as possible, Saurage said.