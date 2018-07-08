Protostripes expands in new location
LSU Innovation Park’s Protostripes Center has moved into a new office space in LSU Innovation Park that’s more than four times as large as the original facility.
The 1,200-square-foot center features an office and design space, a manufacturing space, an electronics work station and a large conference meeting area.
The center is anticipating an increase in prototype production due to its expansion and addition of new technologies. Protostripes introduced two new Prusa i3mk3 3D printers and a drill press.
Other available technologies include the Tormach 3-axis CNC mill that allows area entrepreneurs to design and prototype from many different materials. The Formlabs Form 2 3D printer boasts more intricate designs and smaller tolerances than previously available. The Epilog laser cutter is capable of cutting out shapes and fine engraving on parts. The center also has a Creaform 3D Scanner that can create quality surface scans for reverse engineering purposes.
In the first four years of operation, Protostripes helped local entrepreneurs create more than 100 prototypes. LSU engineering interns help clients through the design and production processes, turning out prototypes in as little as a couple of weeks.
With the average prototype costing just under $300, the Protostripes center reduces the out-of-pocket expense in developing and testing new products, said LSU Innovation Park Executive Director Charles D’Agostino.
Government contract course scheduled
The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University is hosting a free government contracting course from 10 a.m. to noon July 11 at the Southeast Louisiana Business Center, 1514 Martens Drive, in Hammond.
The Historically Underutilized Business Zone Certification Workshop will be conducted by U.S. Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Jo Lawrence.
Every year the federal government awards more than $500 billion in contracts, with a significant share allotted to small businesses. The workshop is designed to introduce businesses to the program, determine eligibility and support participation. The session walks attendees through completion of the online certification process.
Maps of federal Historically Underutilized Business Zone are at sba.gov/content/hubzone-maps. The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required at lsbdc.org due to limited seating available.
Schilling distributing Swamp Pop Sodas
Schilling Distributing Co. and Swamp Pop Sodas announced a distribution partnership for six Acadiana parishes, expanding Schilling’s commitment to local, craft beverages into the soft drink market.
Swamp Pop Sodas, founded and based in Lafayette, will begin an exclusive distribution partnership with Schilling for Lafayette, Acadia, Iberia, Vermilion, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes.
Swamp Pop Sodas founder John Petersen said the partnership will make the six flavors of Louisiana-inspired, cane-sugar-sweetened sodas easier to find and more widely available throughout Acadiana. Petersen and his cousin Collin Cormier created Swamp Pop Sodas.
Schilling Distributing Co. was founded in 1950 by Herbert Schilling, exclusively selling Anheuser-Busch products. Herbert E. Schilling II and his son, Charles “Buddy” H. Schilling II, have transitioned from an exclusive beer wholesaler to a diversified beverage distributorship. Schilling operates out of a 162,000-square-foot warehouse.
Leadership program accepting applicants
The Young Leadership Council is accepting applications until July 31 for its 2018 Leadership Development Series.
The program provides council members with the tools needed to start and run their own nonprofit organization, council project or community initiative. The curriculum takes places over 10 weeks during Sept. 18 through Nov. 27, featuring speakers from across New Orleans' communities and sectors.
Information and applications are at ylcnola.org.
Tulane PT Solutions opens Chalmette Clinic
Tulane PT Solutions – Chalmette has opened at 801 W. Judge Perez Drive.
It is Tulane’s fourth physical therapy clinic, providing care to adults and children suffering pain or dysfunction from injury, stress, bad posture or recent surgery. The clinic is outfitted with exercise machines, dry needling and other equipment and services to help patients. Therapists create individualized treatments and programs for each patient.
“In addition to the physical therapy clinic, our Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine has added an athletic trainer at Chalmette High School to provide medical coverage for student athletes,” said Dr. William Lunn, president and CEO of Tulane Health System.
The Chalmette number is (504) 278-7567.