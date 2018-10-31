An A. Hays Town-designed office building on East Airport Avenue has been sold to a Clinton primary care facility, which plans to open a clinic there.
Primary Care Providers for a Healthy Feliciana Inc. purchased the building at 455 East Airport for $960,000 in a sale that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was TAG Development LLC of Baton Rouge.
The purchaser is RKM Primary Care, said Zachary Rutland, an agent with Mike Falgoust and Associates who represented the buyer. RKM operates eight clinics, including one at 641 East Airport and in Livingston, Port Allen, Clinton, Springfield, Jackson, Slaughter and Loranger. The clinics offer a range of services from primary care to child bereavement counseling.
The new East Airport clinic is expected to offer a range of services that include counseling, behavioral health and full medical care, Rutland said. “This is a great location for the company,” he said, noting that a number of other medical facilities operate around there, including the First Choice Surgery Center. ”There’s an established community around there and that will help them do well.”
The office building is 6,327 square feet in size and sits on a 1.28-acre lot. The building has been used as a medical office.
The clinic is expected to open by mid-December, Rutland said.
Ben Graham and Alex Kearney of SVN | Graham, Langlois & Legendre represented the seller.