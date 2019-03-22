A background investigation has been completed on the company LSU contracted with for its medical marijuana program, giving GB Sciences the go-ahead for its growing operations.
A background investigation by Louisiana State Police has been completed, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain announced Friday. The next step is for the ag department and the Louisiana Department of Health to inspect the marijuana production facility in south Baton Rouge, which will happen Wednesday.
The agriculture department, which regulates Louisiana's two marijuana growers, proposed a deal in late February that outlined several conditions that would allow LSU and GB Sciences to move into two rooms of their production facility off Highland Road in a former Pepsi bottling plant.
LSU rejected the terms of the proposal but went forward with the expansion. Soon after, the agriculture department sent an inspector to the facility and accused the school of breaking the law by expanding without signing onto the deal.
The agriculture department has battled publicly for months with LSU and GB Sciences over the regulatory process, which has been delayed numerous times. Medical marijuana has still not reached state-approved pharmacies' shelves, years after the program was legalized.