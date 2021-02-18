Hundreds of business owners tuned in to a virtual meeting to learn more about contracting with ExxonMobil during a $410 million modernization of its Baton Rouge refinery that is under consideration by the company.

More than 350 individuals were on the Zoom call. ExxonMobil has carved out several million dollars to be spent with local small businesses. The company plans to hold a second online meeting in May and expects to have selected a general contractor by then. The company expects to make a final investment decision in March on upgrades at the refinery, which processes 500,000 barrels of crude oil each day.

Potential contracts include services such as hydroblasting, chemical cleaning, inspections, pest control, storage tank cleaning and scaffolding, according to the company.

Beyond that, the company is looking to beef up its directory of diverse small businesses for not just the upcoming investment but other routine expenses such as maintenance of its five manufacturing sites across the Baton Rouge metro area.'

ExxonMobil uses an approved contractor list and looks to connect with companies with at least three years of experience and a quality safety record in their respective field. For businesses which only sell goods, such as marketing or retail suppliers, a safety record is not required and businesses can email BatonRougeLocal@exxonmobil.com to connect with the company.

In the meantime, all other local small businesses which provide services are advised to register with CVM Solutions Supplier Registration. ExxonMobil defines diverse suppliers to include those which are minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and those with disabilities.

The CVM portal is accessible to hundreds of other Fortune 500 corporations, so suppliers might be contacted about services for other businesses.

If ExxonMobil contacts a potential small business for work, company representatives recommend swift responses to coordinate the work for the business, which runs 24 hours a day and may need a fast turnaround.

