Sabine Pass LNG in Cameron Parish has received the federal government's blessing to increase its export output of liquefied natural gas.
The approval Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Energy will allow Sabine Pass, as well as the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Facility in Texas, to increase their exports by 720 million cubic feet of natural gas to any country, including all of Europe. Both facilities are owned by Cheniere Energy.
Previously, Cheniere only had authorization to ship to countries with which the U.S. had free trade agreements.
“We appreciate the DOE granting this authorization for export to non-FTA countries that recognizes the additional volumes we’ve been producing from our efficiency and facility performance improvements,” Cheniere said in a statement. “This authorization will allow for additional operational flexibility for us and our customers during this pivotal time and for decades to come.”
Of the United States’ six LNG export terminals, Sabine Pass easily had the greatest export output in 2021 at more than 1.24 trillion cubic feet, or more than one-third of all exports, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
LNG exports have been a political flashpoint in the U.S. ever since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last month.
Europe is heavily dependent on Russian oil and natural gas imports to fuel its energy sector. President Joe Biden has slapped Russia with a host of economic sanctions because of the war, which included a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports. The U.S. does not import Russian natural gas.
Some Republican lawmakers, as well as oil and gas advocates, have called on the Biden administration to loosen its regulations to allow for greater LNG production and exporting to help allies in Europe. Critics of LNG say it still leads to harmful emissions and that exporting it will limit supplies at home.
Both Russia and the U.S. are key suppliers of LNG to Europe. The U.S. provided 26% of all the LNG imports to European Union countries in 2021, compared to 20% by Russia, according to the EIA.
“Finally, this export license is long overdue for Southwest Louisiana. Louisiana energy workers are ready to restore American energy dominance,” U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, said in a statement.