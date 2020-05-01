Business First Bancshares Inc., the Baton Rouge holding company for b1Bank, has completed its $211 million acquisition of Pedestal Bancshares Inc. and subsidiary Pedestal Bank in Houma.
“We are committed to being our regions’ bank of choice, come good times or bad,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO of b1Bank. “This merger is a significant step towards that goal.”
The two banks are similar in that they focus on businesses.
Pedestal was founded in 1999 as Coastal Commerce Bank. It merged with Louisiana Community Bancorp and rebranded itself as Pedestal in 2018. It has 22 branches across Louisiana, centered around Houma-Thibodaux, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Leesville. At the end of 2019, the bank had $1.2 billion in total assets, $900 million in total loans and $1 billion in total deposits. The bank had 306 employees as of Sept. 30.
In contrast b1Bank, which was founded in 2006, has 26 branches across Louisiana and Texas. Locally, it has four branches in Baton Rouge and one each in New Orleans, Lafayette, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Gonzales and Port Allen.
Mark Folse, the former president and CEO of Pedestal and Pedestal Bank, will relocate to Baton Rouge to join b1Bank’s executive team.
With the completion of the acquisition, b1Bank has about $4.1 billion in assets, $3.0 billion in loans and $3.3 billion in deposits. The bank’s locations will increase to 48 full-service banking centers across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area.