Ochsner Health System said it will continue to expand its cancer treatment services in Baton Rouge.
As part of a $10 million project, the health care system plans to build a specialty pharmacy for cancer drugs at the Ochsner Cancer Center in its O’Neal Lane complex. Ochsner already has a cancer-related pharmacy at The Grove off Interstate 10 near Siegen Lane and is building a similar pharmacy on Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen.
The O’Neal pharmacy is the next phase of previously announced construction plans at the medical complex. The first phase of work included space for new positron emission tomography scan equipment, more commonly known as PET scans. That work has been completed.
The latest O’Neal Lane expansion, announced Tuesday, will consist of 16,700 square feet of space, including the pharmacy, 30 new patient exam rooms, three treatment rooms and two consultation rooms for a wide variety of oncology services.
The work at O’Neal is scheduled to be completed by spring 2023.
Ochsner expects the upgrades, particularly the boosted capacity for specialty cancer drugs, to help it recruit more patients for its research projects at both its O’Neal and The Grove locations.
“This latest expansion provides an exceptional level of convenience for cancer patients at Ochsner,” Ochsner Baton Rouge CEO Chuck Daigle said in a statement. “The Ochsner team will have more space for patient treatment, and we’ll deliver the latest cancer treatment innovations right here in Baton Rouge.”
The company spent nearly $13 million on renovations to open the cancer center in 2016.