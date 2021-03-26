The co-founder of Regymen Fitness has launched a new wellness center that aims to give the public access to the different types of recovery programs that professional athletes use.

The Covery opened its first location this week at 7580 Corporate Boulevard next to Regymen. By early fall, EK Navan said the plans are to have four more locations across metro Baton Rouge, with Coverys in Gonzales, Denham Springs, Zachary and Southdowns Village Shopping Center.

“The concept is a blending of aesthetics, athletic recovery and wellness,” he said. “If you look better, you will feel better.”

The center offers a variety of services, including IV infusions to boost immunity and energy levels, cryotherapy to raise white blood cell counts and give a burst of energy, hyperbaric oxygen treatments to give cells more oxygen, Ballancer Pro compression therapy that massage the lymph nodes and help drain waste out of the body and NAD+ therapy, an anti-aging technique that helps rejuvenate cells. Many of the services can be combined.

The goal is to help people age well, Navan said. “If you’re 50 years old, this will make you feel like you’re 30,” he said.

Monthly memberships to The Covery start at $89 and go up to $499. The center also allows for people to pay for individual treatments.

While the Coverys in Gonzales and Denham Springs will be inside Regymen locations, Navan said it is a stand alone concept. He plans to franchise the wellness centers and said he’s talking to potential developers in nine states across the Southeast and Southwest. “We’re coming out of COVID with a renewed sense of being healthy and overall well-being,” he said. “If we rest our bodies, unplug and recharge, we can excel so much more.”

Regymen is also continuing to grow and Navan said it will have between 35 and 40 locations by the end of the year. Three more locations are under development in metro Baton Rouge, and the first of two locations in Austin, Texas, recently opened. By the fall, the company will have 10 locations in Canada, through it partnership with GoodLife Fitness, the world’s fourth largest global fitness brand.