The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, the new home for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will hold its grand opening Sept. 30.

Mysti Byrnes, a spokeswoman for the arts council, told the Downtown Development District Board of Commissioners Tuesday that MPAC is coming back to mark the grand opening. MPAC, which stands for Music, Performance, Arts and Community, was an annual event the council held in conjunction with 225 magazine several years ago. The council has now taken over MPAC.

The new home for the arts council will be at 233 St. Ferdinand St.

The 12,000-square-foot building will not only serve as the home for the Arts Council’s administrative offices, but will also have room for a community arts center, a gallery, black box theatre, rooftop reception space and a collaborative work space spread out across three floors. The monthly arts market might be moved to the new building; currently, it is held next to the Red Stick Farmer's Market.

The new location will be twice as large as the Arts Council’s current downtown home at 427 Laurel St.