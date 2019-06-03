Cheniere Energy is investing $1.5 billion to expand its liquefied natural gas terminal with a sixth unit at Sabine Pass in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana through its subsidiary Cheniere Energy Partners.

The Houston-based producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas — known as LNG — made a final decision to move forward on its planned sixth unit inside the Sabine Pass facility, which sits near the Texas-Louisiana border along the Gulf of Mexico. Cheniere told contractor Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals to move forward on the project, according to a news release.

Cheniere already has five units inside its Sabine Pass terminal and planned for six in total as part of an $18 billion project.

The $1.5 billion investment is being financed over a 5-year period across 29 different financial institutions, which includes a $750 million revolving credit line and another $750 million loan.

Cheniere sees the investment as one way to stop bottlenecks in its export business, according to the news release. The company also operates an LNG export terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas, which its also investing in to expand.