A newly formed environmental division of Bernhard Capital Partners is making deals again, this time purchasing BEM Systems Inc., a New Jersey environmental engineering and software firm.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
A Bernhard Capital news release said the deal would expand the reach of the division, known as Environmental Systems Group, into the northeast United States as well as Alaska.
Bernhard Capital, led by former Shaw Group leader Jim Bernhard, created Environmental Systems Group in July after it acquired KC Harvey Environmental, a natural resources consulting firm based in Bozeman, Montana. The company also recently purchased a New Hampshire company that specializes in project management and technical services for nuclear power facilities.
"There is a compelling opportunity within the environmental solutions space for a diversified, one-stop provider that can deliver sophisticated and tailored services to businesses and government agencies across the country," Bernhard Capital Managing Director Chris Dillon said in a statement. "By partnering with best-in-class management teams and market-leading businesses, Environmental Systems Group will create unique opportunities for each brand to capitalize on the collective resources and capabilities across the platform, while driving long-term, collective growth."