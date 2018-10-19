An office building on Bluebonnet Boulevard has been sold to a local investor for $1.1 million.
The property at 8325 Bluebonnet was purchased by 2THDRDDS LLC, a corporation whose sole member is Dr. Toi Nguyen, a Baton Rouge dentist. The seller was Garrison Lake Investment of Baton Rouge.
The property is a 5,600-square-foot building, which was constructed in 1991, said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, who represented the seller. Colin Smith, also of Kurz & Hebert represented the buyer.
Hebert said the building was extensively remodeled in 2015. Duplantis Design Group, a Thibodaux-based civil engineering firm, leased the space for its Baton Rouge offices shortly after that. Duplantis recently picked up an option to continue leasing the building.
“It’s a great investment in a great location,” Hebert said.