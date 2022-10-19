Dow Chemical's Louisiana Operations complex north of Plaquemine in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes. A portion of the complex is owned by the Olin Chemical subsidiary Blue Cube LLC, where a chlorine gas leak occurred in April 2022. The aerial image was taken on Thursday, March 28, 2019, during a NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune flight up the Mississippi River photographing industry courtesy of a nonprofit conservation organization called Southwings.