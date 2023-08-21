The A.C. Lewis YMCA on South Foster Drive is gearing up for a $30 million makeover that is slated to begin in the coming weeks.
If Christian Engle has his way, it may not be the only local YMCA expansion on the horizon.
Engle, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Capital Area, said Monday that other development projects may be in play, though discussions are in such a nascent stage that he couldn’t confirm specifics other than “a second project” has been bandied about.
No location has yet been target for a major initiative, Engle said. But the YMCA owns about 60 acres of land across its eight Baton Rouge area locations, meaning the opportunity for development is there.
“For us, it’s what makes the most sense at that time and what particular location we’re talking about,” Engle told the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. “We haven’t actually penned anything on paper yet, but we have had several conversations about what that would look like. If we do another project, our intention would be very similar to what we did at South Foster.”
Future projects would hinge on whether it’s easier to maintain a building or tear it down and start over, Engle said.
“If you’ve got a building and you’re putting in X amount of money just to keep it running, versus we could tear it down and build something new, why not?” he said.
The A.C. Lewis project, which Engle said should break ground in the next month or so, will raze the existing facility and replace it with a new, 24,000-square-foot fitness center and a 100-unit, four-story apartment complex. It is scheduled to be finished by late 2024, possibly by September or October.
Of the apartments, 51% will be for residents with 80% of the metro area’s median annual income, while the remaining 49% will be set at market rates based on Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines.
The YMCA is pursuing the project in a joint venture with Bearing Point Properties and the city-parish’s Office of Community Development. The preliminary plans were developed by Baton Rouge engineering firm CSRS and Coleman Partners Architects. Engle has said the project will be backed by a mix of private donations, grants and debt.
The project, particularly its affordable housing aspect, is part of Engle’s vision to show Baton Rouge residents the YMCA is “more than just a fitness center.” He noted the YMCA has historically been a leading housing provider.
“We’ve always been in housing, and in other states Y’s do a lot of work around housing,” he said. “In Louisiana, we used to do housing. We kind of got away from that.”
Engle said his organization’s territory now stretches from Hammond to Lake Charles, where two new YMCA facilities are in development with health organizations there. He said similar conversations are happening about adding a greater health care-style focus to Baton Rouge YMCAs.
“The vision is that it will look like walking into the Baton Rouge Clinic or even Baton Rouge General or the Grove and a YMCA being attached to that property and making it part of that location,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to be doing out in Lake Charles.”
In addition, the YMCA is converting part of its ExxonMobil location on Howell Boulevard into early childhood education space, Engle said.
“For us, it’s not daycare,” he said. “We want to make sure the kids are prepared to go to kindergarten and start school, so we will be very education focused.”