ASAP said it plans to lay off 89 employees at its downtown Lafayette offices because of a prolonged drop in business.
The food delivery service announced the layoffs in a letter filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission earlier this month. The workers will be permanently let go on January 10.
In the letter, the company said the firings were “based on a prolonged decrease in revenue as reported in our public filings.”
ASAP reported a $73.5 million net loss in the third quarter, the fourth consecutive time the business has ended a quarter in the red.
The comment did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The company has attributed its losses to a drop in business caused by inflation, high gas prices and competition from other food delivery services. Through the first nine months of the year, ASAP has had an average of 18,346 daily orders. That’s nearly half of the 35,565 average daily orders the business had through September 2021.
The drop in customers has taken a toll on sales. For the first nine months of the year, ASAP reported $91.4 million in revenue, compared to $143.5 million through September 2021.
ASAP, which had been known as Waitr until it was forced to rebrand earlier this year due to a trademark dispute, saw its business soar during the early days of the COVID pandemic. Indoor dining was banned and restaurants scrambled to offer delivery service.
ASAP has pulled out every tool imaginable this year to improve its financial performance. It has changed its business model to deliver more than food, including auto parts, apparel and more, and it has reduced outstanding debt. It expand its delivery services for sporting events, offering concession delivery to seats in the Caesars Superdome, MetLife Stadium, LSU's Alex Box Stadium, the University of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Russo Park.
But the company’s stock price remains low. Shareholders approved a reverse stock split earlier this month, where 20 shares would be converted to 1 share, in an attempt to raise the price and avoid delisting from the NASDAQ exchange.
The split took place Monday. The stocks were trading at 9 cents a share as of mid-morning Tuesday.