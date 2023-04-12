An Australian mining company is exploring plans to build a $480 million plant in Ascension Parish that would manufacture a key material for electric vehicle batteries, Louisiana Economic Development announced Wednesday.
If built in Ascension, the project from Element 25 would create up to 220 new direct jobs with average annual salaries of more than $90,000, according to an LED news release. It would also create 408 indirect jobs.
Element 25 has already completed a feasibility study for prospective sites and expects to make a final decision on the plant’s location in the coming months, LED said. Construction could start in the third quarter of 2023 with operations beginning in 2026.
The plant would be the first in the Western Hemisphere to manufacture high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, or HPMSM, a critical component in electric vehicle batteries.
Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on where the facility would be built in Ascension Parish, as well as what other sites are under consideration. However, Element 25 indicated Louisiana is the top choice as of now.
“Element 25 is excited to consider Louisiana in progressing our vision to build the first new HPMSM facility outside of China to supply the EV transition,” Justin Brown, managing director of Element 25, said in a statement. “The attractive incentives offered by the state fast-tracked approvals processes, and the far-reaching impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, has moved Louisiana to the number one location for Element 25’s first HPMSM facility, with other developments expected to follow.”
Element 25 plans to import some of its raw materials from its Butcherbird Mine in western Australia, while other inputs would be sourced from Louisiana companies. The company’s production process also creates byproducts that can be used for other industrial needs, including fertilizer feedstocks and steel manufacturing.
“Combining process inputs from our well-established chemical and industrial gas manufacturers with Element 25’s technology will help create a sustainable operation to supply the rapidly growing electric vehicle supply chain in the United States while continuing to grow our local economy,” Ascension Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Kate MacArthur said in a statement.
LED has offered incentives to lure Element 25 here, including a $6 million performance-based grant for infrastructure expenditures. The company is also expected to apply for the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
Element 25’s announcement is another step in Louisiana’s manufacturing buildout of key materials for electric vehicle battery production.
Back in October, the U.S. Department of Energy said Koura would receive a $100 million grant to help build North America’s first lithium hexafluorophosphate, or LiPF6, plant at the company’s St. Gabriel facility. Syrah Resources, another Australian firm, received nearly $220 million to help expand its Vidalia graphite processing plant to make natural graphite active anode material.
“Louisiana’s emergence as a national leader in clean energy investment is no accident,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “It is the result of our state’s commitment to climate action and an economic development strategy that emphasizes an all-of-the-above approach to energy. Companies like Element 25 see the strategic advantages of doing business in our state, from top-notch logistics to our skilled, dynamic workforce.”