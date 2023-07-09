Baton Rouge
Tara Titone has been named director of LSU Hilltop Arboretum.
Titone previously served as interim chief executive officer of Build Baton Rouge where she also served as chief operating officer. She has more than 20 years’ experience in leadership, administration, program development and landscape design from her work with private, nonprofit and public sector firms.
She earned a bachelor's in landscape architecture from LSU.
New Orleans
Jonathan Matessino has been named president of Bank of America New Orleans/Baton Rouge.
Matessino joined the company in 2015, most recently serving as senior relationship manager, Global Commercial Banking. He will support Bank of America's expansion into New Orleans and the company's growth in Louisiana.
Bank of America plans to open five branches in New Orleans in 2025 and open 10 branches in the region in the long term.
—
Eric Edwards has joined Alliant Insurance Services as senior vice president.
Edwards will focus on developing comprehensive and cost-effective risk management solutions for a wide range of businesses and organizations across the Southeast.
He earned his bachelor's from LSU. Edwards played tight end in college and was a member of LSU's 2003 National Championship football team. He later played in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals.
—
Dr. Michael Dupré has joined the general surgery department of Lakeview Hospital.
Dupré specializes in laparoscopy, endoscopy and robotic procedures. He has nearly 25 years of experience and practiced general surgery at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and Woman’s Hospital.
He earned a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed his surgical internship and general surgery residency at LSU Medical Center.