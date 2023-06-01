Mississippi-based BankPlus may be fairly new to Louisiana, but its Baton Rouge leadership isn't.
Andrew Adler, who serves as president for southwest Louisiana and senior vice president, has worked in the market for 31 years. Adler previously worked for Regions, Deposit Guaranty National Bank and State Bank & Trust. He was with State Bank when BankPlus acquired it in 2020.
Dennis Shill, who serves as a market executive, has more than 25 years of local banking experience, with companies such as Bancorpsouth, b1Bank, Regions Bank and First Bank and Trust. He was with First Bank and Trust when BankPlus acquired it in 2022.
The First Bank and Trust deal raised the profile of BankPlus, giving it high visibility locations on Poydras Street in New Orleans and Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge.
The two men talked about BankPlus, the state of local banking and their outlook for the south Louisiana economy.
Interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What's the climate like for community banks in south Louisiana right now with everything that's going, with like Silicon Valley Bank?
Andrew Adler: The banks are generally very healthy in south Louisiana. Everybody learned their lesson in 2008. Some years ago, some of the banks were doing some crazy things — less equity than you would for risk tolerance. When we see other banks doing some things outside of the ordinary, that's when we sort of get a little nervous for our industry. But now everybody, from my perspective, everybody's playing by the rules and I think it's very, very healthy.
Dennis Shill: I think the industry's a lot more secure than it was back in 2008. I know Andy's gonna hate me saying this, because he's heard it enough. I always tend to say Baton Rouge is in a silo. We have state government, we have LSU, we have the industrial sector. So what you see on a national level, we really don't see that type of downward turn here in our market.
What’s your forecast for the south Louisiana economy in the short term, long term? How are things shaping up?
Adler: We're seeing steady growth. The petrochemical side, where we are in Baton Rouge and Geismar and down the corridor, I think it's very, very stable. It doesn't have the ups and downs of production, when you get into Morgan City and you get into Lafayette, when oil gas goes from $100 a barrel to around $30. I don't say they’re sitting on a wait-and-hold attitude, but if there's a deal that needs to be done and something that makes sense for them they're not holding back.
Shill: With these interest rates at 8.25% on a prime rate I think it's a wait-and-see attitude. Hopefully rates decline over the next 12, 18 months.
Do y'all do a lot of lending for single-family home construction, subdivisions?
Shill: That was our bread and butter at First Bank & Trust. We did a lot of residential construction for tract builders. At one time we could have 60, 65 homes under construction that we were monitoring. Of course that slowed down.
Is there just kind of not an appetite for right now with interest rates being the way they are and housing activity being the way it is?
Adler: I think for the builders whatever construction they're in the process of now, they want to go through those sales before they start a whole another batch. Instead of starting 10 or 20 homes, they're starting four or five.
Shill: I think that that says a lot for our customer base. They have risk tolerance also. They don't wanna step out and put too much product on the ground. It's not moving.
What makes BankPlus different from other community banks?
Shill: They give us the autonomy to make decisions here locally in Louisiana. Their assets are above $7 billion, but $3 billion is in Louisiana. So obviously their growth strategy has been in Louisiana. We're able to do some things we weren't able to do at First Bank. I think at First Bank, we were at about $1 billion. Now that BankPlus is in excess of $7 billion, so that's a different scale for us.
We're doing a large industrial, a 100,000-square-foot construction down in Geismar that's 50% pre-leased. We're doing a project off of Airline Highway and Old Jefferson. It's a large townhome development, 140 units. And we've also stepped over in Houston and are doing a large mini storage construction project for an existing customer out in New Orleans that we had dealt with probably about five or six years ago. BankPlus' balance sheets really helped us from that standpoint.
How is 2023 shaping up for BankPlus in terms of deposits and revenue? How much of an increase do you expect to see over 2022?
Shill: Last year, we were up 18% in net profits. Like we said, stable and steady growth.
Adler: Looking at the March numbers compared to the end of the year, we've grown deposits about 6%. We keep hearing about interest rate being higher from the loan side. Well guess what? It also comes on the deposit side. Now at least you can make a little bit of return of 4% and 5% on CDs now. So we've some good new deposit growth for clients.