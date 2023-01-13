After two record-setting years in a row, Baton Rouge area home sales dropped 15.8% in 2022 because of rising mortgage rates.
There were 11,727 houses sold in metro Baton Rouge during 2022, according to figures released Friday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s down from 13,934 MLS sales in 2021.
Despite the drop in sales, 2022 was the third-best year for local home sales since 2000. Only 2021 and 2020, when there were 12,521 houses sold, topped it.
“We were doing great during the first few quarters, then we started to see a slowdown toward the end of the year,” said Kendra Novak, president of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Board of Directors. Year-to-year sales were down 23.8% in October, 36.5% in November and 39.4% in December.
Rising interest rates played a major role in the sales slowdown, said Novak of Novak Realty. The average rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose from 3.22% at the start of 2022 to 7.08% by mid-November, according to Freddie Mac.
“That was a big shock for everyone,” she said. While mortgage rates have dropped slightly, they’re still topping 6.3%. That’s a big change, considering rates hadn’t hit the 6% mark since fall of 2008.
Now that inflation is starting to cool, Novak said she hopes the Federal Reserve will ease up on interest rate hikes. “That will get buyers back buying again and sellers willing to sell again,” she said.
Home sales were down 16.4% for the year in East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the biggest portion of the market. There were 6,029 sales in 2022, compared to 7,214 in 2021
Livingston Parish sales were down 12.9%, for the year, from 2,717 to 2,367. Ascension Parish sales were down 20.5%, from 2,451 to 1,948.
While home sales slowed down, home prices and inventory rose. The median sale price for a house in metro Baton Rouge was $255,000 in 2022, up 6.7% from 2021.
The inventory of houses for sale in December was 55.4% higher than the year before, when there were 1,437 homes on the market. At the current inventory of 2,233 homes, it would take 2.5 months to sell off all of the houses. That’s up from 1.2 months in December 2021. Around six months is considered to be a balanced market.