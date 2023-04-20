Postlethwaite & Netterville said Thursday it will be acquired by EisnerAmper, a New York-based business advisory firm.
Financial terms of the deal, which is set to close in late May, were not disclosed. But officials with the Baton Rouge-based accounting firm said the move will not affect P&N's staffing or local offices.
"This is really a huge positive for our clients," said Dan Gardiner, P&N’s managing director and CEO. "We'll have even more opportunity to provide them with services we don’t offer today and with an expanded geographic reach."
EisnerAmper has about 20 offices across the U.S., stretching from Connecticut to California. But the company doesn’t have any locations between Dallas and South Florida.
The company was ranked 17th on Accounting Today’s 2023 list of the top accounting firms, posting $614 billion in revenue. In contrast, P&N was ranked 69th on the list, with $81.2 million in revenue.
But P&N's growth -- the company saw its annual revenues increase by 19.5% in 2022 -- and its offices in Baton Rouge, Metairie, Lafayette, Shreveport, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Houston and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, made it attractive to EisnerAmper.
"The demographics are shifting in our country, and the Gulf South economy is on the upswing," Gardiner said.
P&N has 530 employees, compared to 2,876 at EisnerAmper. The deal is not anticipated to cause any staffing reductions and P&N's senior management will remain in place, Gardiner said. There is a possibility of increasing the number of employees and local offices.
"We're still looking to grow local offices and markets," he said.
P&N was founded in 1949 by Alexander Postlethwaite and F. Cayce Lee and was originally known as Postlethwaite & Lee. The business became Postlethwaite, Netterville, Evans & Major in the mid-1960s and soon after became Postlethwaite & Netterville.
Diane Wasser, managing partner of regions for EisnerAmper, said P&N is renowned in the accounting profession. She said the deal will create an awesome combined firm, with aligned cultures.
"This makes us even more diverse, with deeper industry expertise," she said. "There's a lot of opportunity it provides for each of our respective client groups."
The P&N deal fits in with EisnerAmper's strategy of buiding a national accounting firm with talented employees.
"We're looking to expand our footprint in a very intentional way," Wasser said. "We think this is a transformational move."