Venyu, a Baton Rouge-based data center operator and cloud service provider, has been acquired by a Dallas company.
DartPoints took over Venyu in a deal that closed Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Prior to the deal, DartPoints operated eight data centers in Ohio, Indiana, North and South Carolina.
Scott Willis, DartPoints CEO, said the deal expands his company’s geographic coverage to a third region of the county.
"The expanded geographical reach combined with the expertise that the Venyu team brings sets up DartPoints for continued accelerated growth," Willis said in a statement.
Venyu operates three data centers in Louisiana: two in the Bon Carre Business Center and one in Shreveport.
Venyu’s roots go back to when it was known as the Network Technology Group. In 2002, it purchased the commercial data storage center at Bon Carré.
In 2007, Dallas-based PHNS bought Network Technology Group. Three years later, the management of Venyu raised more than $25 million from two investment firms to buy the business.
Officials with REV, the Gonzales-based company that acquired Venyu in 2013, said the deal allows the company to better focus on its telecommunications business.
"By joining the DartPoints team, Venyu can continue to deliver on its customer-focused mission to source, implement, and manage complete IT ecosystems — and now with enhanced infrastructure and a deeper bench,” Josh Descant, REV CEO, said in a statement.
