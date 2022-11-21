Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will serve as Waggoner’s Louisiana manager, while Gregory Sepeda of Sigma will become an executive vice president with Waggoner. The rest of the Sigma management team will continue in their current positions.
Founded in 1987, Sigma specializes in transportation, water resources, coastal and program management services.
Waggoner, which offers services in economic development, planning and program management, is based in Jackson, Mississippi and has 200 employees across offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida and Washington, D.C. The company already has a location in New Orleans.
“We are excited to take our expertise, experience, culture, and dedication to the communities we serve to Waggoner,” Williams said in a statement. “Their goals, regional footprint, and disciplines align with ours, and we know this next chapter with Waggoner will be of great benefit to all Sigma stakeholders.”