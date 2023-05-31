A Baton Rouge construction company has been awarded a portion of a $75 billion federal contract to build and maintain facilities that safely house unaccompanied refugee children in the U.S..
Dynamic Construction Group said it will provide “facility management and wraparound services” for U.S. influx care facilities, according to a news release. The facilities provide relief for unaccompanied children under the care of the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement as they await placement with a sponsor.
Dynamic’s facility management will include day-to-day building maintenance, such as mechanical, electrical and plumbing work. Its wraparound service work will include dining and laundry management, equipment maintenance, and safety and security administration.
The company’s contract is with the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which falls under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families division. The deal will run for at least five years and comes with a five-year option.
The Baton Rouge firm was one of several contractors given an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract for the work. That means the federal government will call upon the contractors as needed for varying construction and management projects, so Dynamic’s exact scope of work has yet to be determined.
Department of Health and Human Services officials did not immediately respond to a request for a list of other contractors picked for the work.
“The Dynamic team of experts employs best practices honed throughout decades of experience successfully delivering similar facilities serving vulnerable populations,” Dynamic founder and CEO Josh McCoy said in a statement. “We recognize our crucial role in providing children a secure, safe and nurturing environment. Demonstrating respect, sensitivity and empathy in every encounter is vital to effectively support the program's mission and instill a sense of security and resiliency in the young people we have been entrusted to serve.”