Sometime around 6 a.m. on an early February day, Helene Landry rushed her husband, Robert “Bob” Landry, to Cheryl Arnold’s doorstep, frantic that he might have a brain bleed.
Arnold, the business manager at the local union chapter for ExxonMobil’s refinery and chemical plant workers and retirees, knew her former co-worker had suffered from both prostate and bone cancer, which could have caused the brain bleed. She also knew Helene Landry, a nurse by trade, would be able to spot such a condition.
Sensing her friend’s panic, Arnold said Bob Landry needed to visit a hospital immediately. But there was a critical obstacle: They knew Aetna, the insurance provider for Bob’s health care plan with ExxonMobil’s retiree union, no longer had a reimbursement contract in place with Baton Rouge General, where his oncologist was affiliated.
They tried bringing him to Baton Rouge General anyway, believing the hospital with his oncologist was the best option. Baton Rouge General confirmed the lack of coverage from Aetna, so Arnold and Helene Landry rerouted him to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Doctors there eventually diagnosed the brain bleed, though Landry’s oncologist wasn’t allowed to consult with the Lake’s providers, Arnold said, which further delayed his care.
“By the time everything was ready to be attempted, they were supposed to drill holes into the brain and drain off blood,” Arnold said. “By the time they go to it five days later, the blood had already solidified in the brain. Of course, they couldn’t do it. The only option at that point was to let him die.”
Landry died Feb. 9.
Arnold is convinced the outcome would have been different had it not been for the insurance-induced setback.
“His immediate issue would have been handled quickly, and that means he would have lived longer,” she said. “With cancer, nobody can predict that, but he would’ve lived longer. That particular issue would not have been the final word.”
Landry’s death is emblematic of the nightmare scenario that Baton Rouge General officials voiced concerns about in April — that their standoff with Aetna would disrupt critical care for patients who are covered by the insurer and have long used the health system’s doctors and providers.
That exact circumstance is playing out for some local ExxonMobil workers and retirees who have had to shift key care providers because of the Baton Rouge General-Aetna imbroglio, union officials said.
“I’m not the only one that’s retired that has doctors that use the Baton Rouge General hospital system,” said Joe Meyer, president of the local chapter of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, a branch of the United Steelworkers union that represents workers at ExxonMobil’s refinery and chemical plant on Scenic Highway. The steelworkers organization is a way for retirees to stay active in union affairs and receive health care coverage once they’ve stopped working.
Reimbursement runaround
Central to Baton Rouge General’s fight with Aetna is the reimbursement rates the health system is receiving from the insurer. Baton Rouge General officials have said Aetna is underpaying the health system at rates that are roughly half of what its competitors receive.
Baton Rouge General’s hospitals were no longer in network for Aetna as of November. Its physician clinics suffered a similar fate in April.
Aetna and Baton Rouge General officials acknowledged their negotiations haven’t moved much in the last few months.
Baton Rouge General said it has been successful in recent negotiations with Cigna and Blue Cross and Blue Shield in raising reimbursement rates from those payers. Aetna has been the outlier.
“Unfortunately, Aetna choosing to go out of network means their members have no option but to seek new providers at a higher cost,” Baton Rouge General spokesperson Katie Johnston said in a statement. “We know that insurance changes are disruptive and hate that our patients are in caught in the middle, and we encourage Aetna patients to talk to their employers about adding a plan alternative that includes BRG.”
In a statement, Aetna officials said they remain committed to “negotiating in good faith for a fair contract that benefits our members.”
“Unfortunately, Baton Rouge General continues to demand substantial increases in reimbursement rates,” the Aetna statement said. “We have a responsibility to members and employers in the Baton Rouge community to negotiate fair reimbursement rates that help keep health care services affordable and accessible.”
Roughly 5,000 patients have been impacted by the Aetna negotiations, Baton Rouge General officials have said.
It’s difficult to say how many ExxonMobil workers and retirees have been affected, Arnold said. Not all union members, whether active employees or retirees, have Aetna. However, she did say the local union has upward of 1,000 active members on its rolls.
Active ExxonMobil employees under 65 have options for insurance providers, local union officials said. However, any retirees past 65 have to choose Aetna.
ExxonMobil officials declined to comment for this story.
“All the retirees eventually, once they get to the Medicare stage, you either go with another insurance company outside the Exxon-Aetna network, or if you stay in the Exxon network, you’ve got to go with Aetna,” Meyer added.
Searching for help
Both Meyer and Arnold were affected by the impasse. Both see cardiologists affiliated with Baton Rouge General and are covered by Aetna.
Meyer was hospitalized earlier this year at the Lake with a heart condition and couldn’t see his regular cardiologist at the time. Arnold, meanwhile, suffers from atrial fibrillation, or frequent irregular and rapid heartbeats. She can no longer see her cardiologist at any Baton Rouge General facilities. He’s also affiliated with Our Lady of the Lake, so she visits him at the health system’s Walker campus.
“We’re trying all innovative things that we can, and we really thought that this was going to resolve itself by now because there’s a lot of people that are not going to the General now,” Arnold said.
Arnold said Baton Rouge General officials told her she could look into the system’s own health plans to continue receiving insurance coverage for her cardiologist. But she is hesitant to leave what is ultimately a good plan through the steelworkers organization.
“You lose great prescription coverage and other things,” said Arnold, who also serves as treasurer of the local steelworkers organization branch. “You’re not too anxious to just jump off the diving board into a Baton Rouge General plan where you can only go there. We can go anywhere in the U.S. — except at Baton Rouge General.”