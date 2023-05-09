Baton Rouge General has resolved its reimbursement standoff with insurer Cigna, but its negotiations with Aetna are ongoing, a hospital system official confirmed.
The system reached a new reimbursement contract with Cigna on Tuesday, said Meghan Parrish, vice president of marketing and communications for Baton Rouge General. That agreement was set to expire later this month.
“We’re happy we can continue to care for Cigna members and look forward to building on that relationship,” Parrish said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Baton Rouge General has not made progress in its dealings with Aetna, Parrish said. The system’s hospitals and clinics are now out of network for the insurer.
“We will continue to be open to discussions with Aetna and hope we can reach an agreement that will allow their members to access BRG’s services,” she said.
About 2,500 of Baton Rouge General’s Cigna patients could have been affected by a contract lapse, system officials have said. Roughly 5,000 patients have been impacted by the Aetna negotiations.
The sticking point in negotiations has been the reimbursement rates Baton Rouge General is receiving from both insurers. Baton Rouge General officials said they have data showing Aetna and Cigna are reimbursing the health system at rates that are roughly half of what its competitors receive.
The health system said its hospitals were no longer in network for Aetna as of November, when its contract with the insurer expired. Its physician clinics went out of network in mid-April.
Cigna had the eighth-highest market share in Louisiana in 2021 with 1.67% of all group health insurance premiums written, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Insurance. Aetna’s market share was 1.35%, the 10th highest figure in the state.