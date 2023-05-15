The number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge was 30.6% lower in April than the year before, the 14th month in a row there has been a year-to-year decline in home sales.
There were 797 houses sold in April, according to figures released Monday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s down from 1,149 MLS sales in April 2022.
February 2022 was the last time there were more houses sold than the year before. Rising interest rates have caused home sales to drop nationwide, as the cost of borrowing money to buy a house has gotten more expensive.
The average for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 6.43% at the end of April, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. That’s up from 5.10% a year earlier.
East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the largest share of the local market, had a 26.9% drop in sales during April. There were 437 MLS sales during the month, down from 598 in April 2022. Ascension Parish had a 26.6% decrease in sales, from 177 to 130. The number of houses sold in Livingston Parish was down 50.6% in April, from 249 to 123, the biggest drop in the area.
The median sale price was unchanged from April 2022, holding at $260,000.
The slowdown in sales is continuing to shift the balance of the local housing market more in the favor of buyers. There were 2,262 homes for sale at the end of April, a 59% increase over the 1,423 homes on the market in April 2022. At the current rate of sales, the existing inventory would be exhausted in 2.8 months, up from 1.3 months in April 2022. Around six months is considered to be a balanced market.
The average home stayed on the market for 57 days in April, compared to 36 days a year earlier.