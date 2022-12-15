The number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge was 37.1% lower in November than the year before, the ninth month in a row there has been a year-to-year decline in home sales.
There were 677 homes sold in November, according to figures released Thursday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s down from the 1,076 MLS sales in November 2021.
Rising interest rates have taken a toll on home sales on the local and national level.
Home sales were down 40% in East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the biggest portion of the market. The number of houses sold in November was 326, compared to 543 a year earlier.
Livingston Parish sales were down 43%, from 237 to 35. Ascension Parish sales were down 24%, from 171 to 130.
In a sign that home sales may slow down even further, there were 723 pending sales in November, a 28.9% drop from the 1,017 pending sales a year earlier.
Home prices are continuing to increase, along with inventory. The median sale price for a home in the metro area was $261,965 in November, up from $245,000 a year earlier.
There were 2,375 homes on the market in November, up 49.2% from the 1,592 houses for sale in November 2021. Low inventory has been an issue in the area for years.
Even with the increase, at the current pace of sales it would take 2.5 months to sell off all the homes on the market. A balanced market has around a six month supply of inventory.
In November 2021, the monthly supply of inventory was 1.4.
The average amount of time a home was on the market until it sold was 45 days, up from 41 days in November 2021.
Through the first 11 months of the year, there have been 10,988 MLS sales. That’s down 13.7% from November 2021, when there were 12,739 MLS sales year to date.