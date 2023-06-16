The number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge was 31.6% lower in May than the year before, the 15th month in a row there has been a year-to-year decline in home sales.
There were 867 houses sold in May, according to figures released by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s down from 1,039 MLS sales in May 2022.
February 2022 was the last time there were more houses sold than the year before. Rising interest rates have caused home sales to drop nationwide, as the cost of borrowing money to buy a house has gotten more expensive.
The average for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 6.57% at the end of May, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. That’s up from 5.10% a year earlier.
East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the largest share of the local market, had a 30.6% drop in sales during May. There were 461 MLS sales during the month, down from 664 in May 2022. Ascension Parish had a 32.5% decrease in sales, from 209 to 141. The number of houses sold in Livingston Parish was down 36.2% in May, from 243 to 155, the biggest drop in the area.
The median sale price was up 3.6% from May 2022, going from $252,365 to $261,480.
The slowdown in sales is continuing to shift the balance of the local housing market more in the favor of buyers. There were 2,371 homes for sale at the end of May, a 45.2% increase over the 1,633 homes on the market in May 2022. At the current rate of sales, the existing inventory would be exhausted in 3 months, up from 1.5 months in May 2022. Around six months is considered to be a balanced market.
The average home stayed on the market for 53 days in May, compared to 32 days a year earlier.