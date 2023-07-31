The number of passengers who have flown through Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport during the first six months of 2023 is up 16.5% over the first half of 2022.
The passenger count as of the end of June was 360,584, according to figures released Monday by airport officials.
Passenger numbers are closing in on pre-COVID figures. There were 66,827 passengers who went through the airport in June, 93.3% percent of what the figures were for June 2019.
In June, daily nonstop flights from Baton Rouge to Washington, D.C. were launched. Airport officials said nearly 74% of the seats on those American Airlines flights were filled, which they said was a respectable number. Interest for the flights to Washington Reagan National Airport is expected to grow.
Airport officials are expecting passenger numbers will continue to stay strong in the second half of the year. The number of available seats on planes coming to and from the airport is projected to be 22% higher than in the second half of 2022. The increase is due to more flights servicing Baton Rouge and airlines bringing larger planes to the city. So far, the number of available flights in the second half of the year is within 2% of the capacity in 2019.