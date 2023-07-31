American Airlines Flight 4216, Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport 's first-ever nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., heads down the runway to take off just before sunrise on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The number of passengers who have flown through Baton Rouge Metro during the first six months of 2023 is up 16.5% over the first half of 2022.