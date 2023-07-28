Amid scrutiny of criminal activity at the property, a Baton Rouge hotelier is leasing the Mead Road plot that houses an Oyo Hotel to a Wyoming investor, and he ultimately might sell it, East Baton Rouge Parish property records show.
Baton Rouge Hoteliers LLC, managed by Raj Patel, has agreed to lease the property at 10920 Mead Road to Good to Have You Hospitality LLC of Casper, Wyoming. Good to Have You Hospitality LLC is run by Vincent Bentivegna.
Bentivegna will pay Patel more than $309,000 up front for his lease and owes monthly payments of $33,000 starting Aug. 1, according to their contract, which was filed Thursday.
Bentivegna also could purchase the Mead Road property outright for up to $4.12 million, records show. He has a five-year window to buy it at that price. Any lease payments Bentivegna makes would be credited toward the purchase.
The Mead Road property also includes Club Coozan, a bar and live music venue.
Future plans for the property weren’t immediately clear Friday. Patel and Bentivegna could not be reached for comment.
Oyo hotels here have come under fire from city-parish officials for being hotspots for criminal activity in recent years. The Oyo at Mead Road logged 372 calls to authorities from January 2021 to July 2022, police records have shown. Patel has said Oyo’s business model makes it difficult to deter troublesome customers.
In the wake of that scrutiny, the Metro Council in January passed an ordinance designed to overhaul parish hotel and motel permitting to crack down on complexes that don’t clean up their act.
Patel has also faced litigation from Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank over loans he owed on the property.
First Guaranty sued Patel in November 2019 over failed payments on a $4.3 million loan for the hotel, court records show. The bank eventually dropped that suit, but it sued him again in October 2021 over a $3.6 million loan issued in September 2020. Unique Hospitality LLC swooped in and acquired the debt from Patel in April 2022.