The Baton Rouge metro area posted 422,400 jobs in March, a record for the region and a notable turnaround from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
The region’s previous high was 420,500 in November 2018.
Construction led much of the growth. That sector posted a 4,800-job gain from March 2022 to March 2023, a 10.3% increase. Education and health care grew by 2,900 jobs, while leisure and hospitality added 2,500 jobs. Manufacturing threw in another 1,800 jobs.
The only sector tracked by BRAC that lost jobs over the last year was trade, transportation and utilities, though the deficit was only 300 jobs.
Overall, the region’s job count is up 4,300 from February, BRAC said.
Just like any other regional economy, Baton Rouge got walloped by the pandemic. The Capital Region had 408,400 jobs in March 2020 before plummeting to 354,700 the next month as COVID-19 wrecked the global economy.
The Capital Region finally regained all of its pandemic job losses in December, BRAC said earlier this year.
Year over year, the Baton Rouge area gained 14,000 jobs in March, a 3.4% growth rate that puts it ahead of peer cities such as Birmingham, Alabama (0.7%); Columbia, South Carolina (0.9%); Little Rock, Arkansas (1.9%); and Louisville, Kentucky (1.5%).
New Orleans gained 12,900 jobs from March 2022 to March 2023. Lafayette added 2,100 jobs in that time frame.
Baton Rouge’s labor force is also growing. The region added 6,000 workers in March, and the workforce has grown by 2.6% in the last six months.
However, the gap between open jobs and unemployed workers persists in Baton Rouge. There were 31,380 open positions in March compared to 12,655 unemployed workers.
Meanwhile, Baton Rouge’s unemployment rate fell to 2.9% in March, down from 3.1% the previous month and a shade off the record 2.6% in November.
“One thing to watch out for, though, is a tight labor market that may limit further growth — while there were nearly 32,000 unique job postings in the region throughout March, fewer than 13,000 residents were out of a job and looking for one, meaning there were about 2.5 open jobs for each person looking,” Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence, said in a statement.