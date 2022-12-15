Courtney Sparkman just locked down a $430,000 investment for his Baton Rouge security technology company — and he has his eye on more.
It’s all part of a plan to fuel growth for OfficerReports, which announced Thursday that it secured funding from Innovation Catalyst, a Baton Rouge nonprofit that invests in startup companies, and its angel investor subsidiary, Red Stick Angel Network.
“I have not been this excited in a long time,” said Sparkman, the founder and CEO of OfficerReports.
Sparkman, who previously owned and sold another security business, started OfficerReports in 2013 in Chicago to address inefficiencies in the security sector.
Security companies hire OfficerReports to help monitor the activities of their guards. The guards download the OfficerReports mobile app and use it to file shift reports. The app also uses GPS tracking to make sure guards arrive at their assignments on schedule and don’t spend too much time in one place.
Sparkman said the tracking system addresses three primary concerns: communication, accountability and attendance.
“We haven’t really created software that’s built (solely) for security guard companies,” Sparkman said. “What we’ve created is a software that is built for companies with remote employees.”
Sparkman’s company has been a tenant at the Nexus Louisiana Tech Park, a business incubator based at the Bon Carre Business Center, since 2016. He started the firm in his native Chicago before moving to Baton Rouge.
After several years of paying for the company out of his own pocket, Sparkman decided he needed a “capital infusion to kind of throw gasoline on the fire that we created.”
Sparkman connected with Bill Ellison, the CEO of Innovation Catalyst and the Red Stick Angel Network, to identify funding opportunities. Ellison helped steer OfficerReports to his organizations. Sparkman made his official pitch to investors in September.
Ellison said investors were impressed with Sparkman’s acumen and vision — and his company’s potential in markets beyond security. Other clients include janitorial firms and home health care organizations, along with other companies that have remote employees.
“He’s going to be able to go into all sorts of other industries,” Ellison said. “His ability to expand is really impressive.”
Sparkman said he’s aiming to raise another $300,000 or so from other investors. His current funding round will be open for another 90 days.
He intends to further build out the company’s staff to help him manage growth. He has already hired two more executives and is aiming to bring in more.
“Just the idea of having these types of leaders in the organization, us supporting one another, it’s absolutely incredible,” Sparkman said. “It’s a dream come true, to be honest.”
Ellison said investors hope the funding for OfficerReports can lead to returns similar to MasteryPrep, a standardized test preparation company that was recently acquired by a New York educational investment firm last month in what was described as an eight-figure deal.
“An exit like that creates wealth. A lot of Red Stick Angels made a lot of money on this deal in just three years,” Ellison said. “(The investors) are going to turn around and invest in other technology companies.”