The effect of inflation and rising interest rates will continue to loom over the Baton Rouge area economy in the new year, local economic leaders said Thursday during The Advocate’s Baton Rouge Economic Outlook Summit for 2023.
Inflation in 2022 reached highs not seen in decades, touching every sector of the U.S. economy. In response, the Federal Reserve enacted routine increases for its benchmark interest rates, including several dramatic, three-quarter-point hikes. The increases are unlikely to stop anytime soon.
“We talk about interest rates every day,” said Ginger Laurent, CEO of the Louisiana Bankers Association.
Laurent said her members are optimistic clients will still be willing to take out loans. However, those clients are moving cautiously as interest rate uncertainty lingers.
“I think capital is there, but I think we’ll see the movement just a little slower just to make sure all the questions are answered before they move forward with new activity or expansion,” she said.
Tom Delahaye, president and CEO of CST Multifamily Group, said new construction for multifamily housing “has really come to a great slowdown” because of rising interest rates and construction costs, particularly for market rate units. His business has tried to shift more toward affordable housing, for which there is a greater need.
“It’s been an absolute killer for any type of multifamily housing,” Delahaye said of rising interest rates.
In addition, flood insurance premiums have “skyrocketed” the last two years following a slew of hurricanes and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s adjustment of its risk rating system. Delahaye said the premium for one of his company’s properties increased by $100,000.
“The insurance impact, the weather, what FEMA’s done, is all going to have a limiting effect on what’s happening in housing markets,” he said.
Those same cost increases are impacting health care investments, said Tre Nelson, Ochsner Health’s director of economic development and community initiatives. Health care systems still need to increase care access, Nelson said, but every new facility he has worked on the last three years has been impacted by inflation and interest rates.
“Building a new facility costs so much more now than it did previously,” he said.
Meanwhile, the price of labor has continued to rise as workforce shortages have persisted and as larger employers, including Amazon, have increased their basic wage rates to stay competitive, said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
While the Capital Region’s unemployment rate is at an all-time low of 2.6%, Baton Rouge employers have three open positions for every single unemployed resident looking for work, Knapp said.
“Everybody is looking for new and creative ways to recruit,” Knapp said.
One of BRAC’s primary focuses in its latest five-year strategic plan, released last year, is to retain younger workers, particularly the area’s growing base of college and university graduates.
Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Willie E. Smith said two-year colleges need to be at the forefront of churning out new workers, particularly as demand for industrial employees continues to rise.
However, students at two-year colleges don’t always have as much time or money to spend on courses, Smith noted. The state’s community college network must adapt to student needs by continuing to invest in hybrid or online course options.
“We need to be more receptive now to students who are now choosing hybrid or online models,” Smith said.
Nelson said health care systems should work with higher education institutions and businesses to create workforce development programs, which can lead to better incomes for residents and, in turn, better health care outcomes.
“If we had been doing some of these things 10 to 15 years ago, we probably wouldn’t be seeing some of these disparities in the workforce,” Nelson said.
On the tourism side, the Baton Rouge region hosted 7.2 million visitors in 2022 who spent a combined $1.1 billion, according to Jill Kidder, Visit Baton Rouge’s president and CEO. Their travel put $126 million into state and local tax coffers.
Kidder expects those numbers to climb in 2023 as the tourism industry continues to rebound from its lows during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are also looking into ways to draw more large-scale events like the Garth Brooks Tiger Stadium concert in May, which led to record hotel revenues here.
“I do think that there are some challenges to accommodating a group (of travelers) like that, especially at LSU with so many events that are going on at those facilities already,” Kidder said. “We just have to work really hard and put a pencil to it, and that’s what we’re doing.”