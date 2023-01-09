A Houston-based private equity firm has acquired a majority stake in a Baton Rouge company that provides infrastructure for utility industry and is looking to hire more than 100 workers.
“Our number one priority is hiring,” said Braden Eddy, senior vice president for Hastings Equity Partners. Hastings acquired a majority in GridSource, which specializes in infrastructure for telecommunications and natural gas companies.
GridSource has just under 200 employees, with the majority in Louisiana. The company has clients such as AT&T, Cox, Atmos Energy, CenterPoint Energy and Cable One.
Eddy said Hastings was interested in buying into GridSource because it has an exemplary team offering critical services. The telecommunications industry spends nearly $80 billion annually on broadband infrastructure, plus there is nearly $100 billion in federal funds for broadband. “There’s a lot of opportunity for them,” Eddy said.
Dusty Johnson, who founded GridSource, will remain with the company as president. “Dusty is a very large shareholder,” Eddy said.