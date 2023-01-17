The YMCA of the Capital Area has confirmed it will move forward with a $30 million mixed-use development at its A.C. Lewis facility on South Foster Drive that will include a new, 24,000-square-foot fitness center and a 100-unit, four-story apartment complex.
Christian Engle, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Capital Area, said his organization is hopeful construction will start within the next 120 days. If all goes according to plan, the new facilities would open by December 2024.
“We have a Y that has been in this location for 60 years,” Engle said. “We have an opportunity to build something new that can be here for another 60 years and be here for generations to come.”
While construction is underway, the YMCA will open a temporary Mid City location near the Gerry Lane Chevrolet and GMC/Buick dealerships on Florida Boulevard.
Crews will have to build out locker room and group exercise space at the temporary location, Engle said. However, the temporary space is already under lease, and it should open around the same time construction starts on the new South Foster development.
The YMCA is pursuing the project in a joint venture with Bearing Point Properties and the city-parish’s Office of Community Development. The preliminary plans were developed by Baton Rouge engineering firm CSRS and Coleman Partners Architects.
Back in September, the local YMCA filed plans with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission for the mixed-use development. The commission unanimously approved those plans in November.
Before the planning commission approval, YMCA officials had said the plans were still not quite concrete because project funding had yet to be finalized.
However, Engle on Tuesday confirmed the project will be backed with a mix of private donations, grants and debt.
“It’s been a long time in the process,” Engle said. “A couple of times, we weren’t even sure it was going to happen. We’re excited to be at this point.”
The new fitness facility will front South Foster Drive, with the apartment complex to the west of it, behind a new pool. It will have new group exercise and wellness spaces and a new gymnasium.
Engle said the facility, which currently has both an indoor and outdoor pool, will only have one pool once construction is completed. The new pool will be heated and have shading areas.
The apartment complex, which is being built in part to help address the city-parish’s housing needs, will feature 53 one-bedroom units, 43 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units. Engle said the apartment complex and fitness center would not be connected.
The apartments will be a mix of market rate units and “under market rate” units, Engle said. The latter will not be subsidized but will be “centered around people who are going to be within a particular income bracket.”
“The main focus is to try to create quality housing for people, if anything, who are entering the workforce for the first time or people who are entering careers where you’re just kind of getting off your feet,” Engle said. “You think schoolteachers, police officers … people who have started in the world but still want to live in a quality place and have quality housing but maybe can’t quite afford where it might be.”
Other proposed amenities for the 5-acre site near Government Street include walking paths, outdoor play areas and picnic areas, along with about 225 parking spaces.
The A.C. Lewis YMCA opened in 1963, the same year the organization’s original downtown location on Fourth Street closed. The nonprofit has seven fitness centers across the Baton Rouge area.