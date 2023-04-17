The parent company of the Belle of Baton Rouge said it is expanding the scope of renovations for the downtown casino, bringing the cost of the plan from $35 million to "right around $100 million."
Terry Downey, president and CEO of The Queen Casino & Entertainment, which owns the Belle, told the Louisiana Gaming Control Board plans are now to renovate 250 rooms in the casino hotel, instead of the 90 rooms on the top four floors of the property.
The Belle hotel has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Downey said as costs kept multiplying, it made more sense to renovate the entire hotel at once, instead of doing the work in stages.
To cover the cost of the larger expansion, the plan is to increase the number of slot machines in the casino from 350 to 650.
Work is set to begin on the expansion in October and Downey said the renovations should be completed by October 2024.
The Queen Casino also announced a new name for its other downtown casino, Hollywood Baton Rouge. That property will be rebranded as The Queen Baton Rouge when the landside expansion opens in the fall.
