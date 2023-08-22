Two Catfish Town buildings have been sold for $2.8 million to the company that owns the real estate leased by the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino.
GLP Capital LP bought the buildings in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Cohn Realty Company of Baton Rouge.
GLP Capital is a limited partnership set up by Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., which now owns all of the real estate that makes up the Belle. The space is leased by The Queen Casino & Entertainment.
The sale encompassed two buildings, said Larry Dietz of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, who brokered the deal.
One of the properties was the 48,000-square-foot Beauregard Building, which makes up the east wall of the Belle atrium, while the other is the 7,000-square-foot Shucks on the Levee building, which is currently being used for storage. The building has been vacant since the Shucks on the Levee restaurant closed years ago.
Because the properties have been under long-term leases for the Belle for years, Dietz said GLPI was “the logical buyer.”
“We had discussions for a long time with them,” he said.
The Queen Casino & Entertainment has started on a $100 million renovation at the Belle, which will involve moving all of the slot machines and table games off of the aging riverboat, adding restaurants and reopening the 250 room hotel.