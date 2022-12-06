Bernhard Capital Partners is at it again.
The Baton Rouge private equity firm, led by former Shaw Group leader Jim Bernhard, has acquired two more companies, its fifth business purchase since July.
This time, Bernhard Capital Partners bought Boston Government Services LLC of Tennessee and Sterling Engineering & Consulting Group LLC of Washington state. The former is an engineering, technology and security firm for government programs, national laboratories, national security facilities and nuclear operations, while the latter provides project management and technical consulting services focused on the Department of Energy.
Terms of the deals were not disclosed.
As a result, Bernhard Capital Partners has created a Department of Energy services division consisting of a “leading national network of engineering and consulting firms” with experience and similar capabilities “within the Department of Energy complex,” according to a company news release.
The acquisitions “provide unique and valuable capabilities for our platform and will meaningfully expand our premier consulting and field service offerings around the DOE complex,” Chris Dillon, Bernhard Capital Partners managing director, said in a statement.
“As the DOE and broader commercial industries continue to invest ambitiously in clean energy, energy security, modernization and transitioning our energy grid and national infrastructure, the expertise of the BGS and SE&C teams will be invaluable to driving the long-term success of these essential national, regional and local projects,” Dillon added.
This is the second time this year Bernhard Capital Partners has created a new division after acquiring other companies.
The firm created Environmental Systems Group in July after it acquired KC Harvey Environmental, a natural resources consulting firm based in Bozeman, Montana. The company also recently purchased a New Hampshire company that specializes in project management and technical services for nuclear power facilities.
That same Bernhard division also bought BEM Systems Inc., a New Jersey environmental engineering and software firm, in August.
Bernhard Capital also purchased a stake in Grace Hebert Curtis Architects in September.