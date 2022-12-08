The fledgling business and investors that make up a Baton Rouge startup network got a big boost last month when MasteryPrep, a company that prepares children for standardized tests, was acquired by a New York-based educational investment firm in what officials said was one of the highest prices paid for a local tech firm.
Craig Gehring, founder and CEO of MasteryPrep, said the deal with Achieve Partners will allow the company to expand into other areas, such as preparing elementary school students for year-end assessment tests, as well as allowing the business to nearly triple the number of employees over the next two years.
While the exact size of the deal was not disclosed, Troy Williams, managing director of Achieve Partners, said his company made an eight-figure investment in MasteryPrep.
Achieve Partners is a impact focus fund that invests in high-growth education technology companies.
“They’re very much in line with the MasteryPrep strategy and mission of doing well by doing good,” Gehring said. “That’s in line how we see the world.”
Gehring said he was introduced to Williams more than a year ago through a mutual acquaintance. The two men had a series of phone calls, then in May, Williams came out to Baton Rouge to visit the MasteryPrep offices.
Selling the business and securing a good return for investors was always Gehring’s goal. He said he considers the past decade of MasteryPrep’s operations as a lap in a life cycle. Now the business will start anew with increased funding from Achieve Partners.
“I preferred this to the other major exit, which is to get eaten up by another company,” he said. “This is the best possible outcome. We can keep doing what we’re doing with extra horsepower to achieve our goals.”
MasteryPrep was founded in 2012 by Gehring, a Baton Rouge Magnet High graduate who earned perfect scores on both the ACT and SAT college entrance exams. But instead of using those scores to get into a prestigious university, Gehring started tutoring students on how to take the tests, helping them boost their scores in order to earn scholarships and open up more educational opportunities.
The business was a success. It moved into the Louisiana Technology Park around 2013 and won a pitch competition put on during Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week in 2014.
That led investors to start backing MasteryPrep. By early 2020, the business announced it had raised $5.9 million from the Red Stick Angel Network
MasteryPrep is in more than 1,000 school districts across the county and works with 500,000 students annually. The company said schools that work with the program have seen student ACT scores increase by four or more points and SAT results go up by 200 to 300 points.
MasteryPrep will keep its existing management team and remain based in Baton Rouge. The company has about 60 full-time employees and another 150 part-time employees. With the new funding, Gehring said the plan is to get to about 125 full-time employees and 500 gig workers by the end of 2024. About a third of the workers are based in Baton Rouge, so the additional hiring should lead to 15 to 20 new jobs locally.
Expanding MasteryPrep into more schools has the potential to help millions of children catch up academically, which is important because of the learning loss students suffered during the COVID pandemic.
Williams said states haven’t developed a way to help children who have fallen behind academically. “The education system helps kids who are in the pack move through efficiently,” he said. “But if you fall off the back of the pack and you’re not special needs, there’s no real good way to catch them back up.”
The sale of MasteryPrep comes a few months after another Baton Rouge startup was purchased by a private equity firm. International Mezzo Technologies, which manufactures microtube heat exchangers for the automotive, military, aerospace and energy industries, was purchased by Arcline Investment Management for an undisclosed sum.
Bill Ellison, director of Innovation Catalyst, which supports local tech startups, said Achieve Partners’ purchase means the angel investors who provided early funding to MasteryPrep saw “substantial returns.”
“They have cash to invest in new companies,” he said. “This is an evergreen process we want to keep growing.”
Innovation Catalyst has invested in a range of startups, including MasteryPrep and food delivery service Waitr, now ASAP. The Red Stick Angel network, a subsidiary fund, has provided $3.7 million to local businesses, including $2.3 million to MasteryPrep.
Achieve Partner’s purchase of MasteryPrep is a perfect example of how the local entrepreneurial ecosystem should work, Ellison said. Investors provide the early capital to help a fledgling business grow, then a larger entity comes in and buys the business.
Those deals show local investors that they can allocate assets for investment and see returns, Ellison said. He’s seen more interest from people wanting to put money in the angel network. “There are a lot of wealthy, successful people who have no idea how to invest in startup companies,” he said. “They’re starting to get educated on that, so we’re getting more accredited investors and more capital in the future.”
Stephen Loy, executive director of the Louisiana Technology Park, said MasteryPrep is a poster child of all of the resources that are available to local startup businesses and what can be done if they are used properly.
MasteryPrep will remain in the Tech Park and Gehring will serve as a mentor to other new companies.
“It’s easy for us to get down on ourselves, but Craig grew this business and he didn’t do it alone,” Loy said. “That speaks to other entrepreneurs that you can hit home runs here.”