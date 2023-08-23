The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday approved property tax breaks for a trio of industrial projects that, should they come to fruition, aim to reduce the state’s carbon footprint.
St. Charles Clean Fuels, a $4.6 billion “blue” ammonia plant set to be built in St. Charles Parish on land owned by New Orleans-based International-Matex Tank Terminals, won a pair of Industrial Tax Exemption Program contracts that would provide a combined break of roughly $46 million in their first year, according to data from the board’s agenda.
Meanwhile, SunGas Renewables’ $1.8 billion “green” methanol plant slated for the old International Paper facility in Pineville was greenlighted for an ITEP contract that would offer a $29.2 million break in its first year.
Element 25, an Australian mining company, earned a break for its proposed $211 million electric vehicle battery material plant in Ascension Parish. Its estimated ITEP break is nearly $2.6 million in the contract’s first year.
Given the fluctuating nature of property values, Board of Commerce and Industry agendas only offer estimates for the first year of tax relief for ITEP contracts up for board approval.
All three projects are in various stages of development.
Officials behind St. Charles Clean Fuels are planning on making a final investment decision on the plant in early 2024 and beginning construction later that year, with an eye on 2027 for initial operation. SunGas Renewables is expecting a final investment decision by August 2024 and also hopes to begin commercial operations by 2027.
Meanwhile, Element 25 has already completed a feasibility study for prospective sites and expects to make a final decision on the plant’s location in the coming months. Construction could start in the third quarter with operations beginning in 2026.
St. Charles Clean Fuels would produce up to 8,000 metric tons per day of "blue" ammonia, or ammonia produced using carbon capture to mitigate its carbon dioxide emissions.
The SunGas Renewables plant is expected to make nearly 400,000 metric tons per year of “green” methanol, a variety of the clear chemical made using carbon dioxide and either biomass or renewable electricity.
Element 25’s plant would be the first in the Western Hemisphere to manufacture high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, or HPMSM, a component that can lead to better lifespans and charging times in electric vehicle batteries.
Chalmette refinery gets a break
The board also approved a Quality Jobs break for a $794 million expansion at the Chalmette Refining facility in St. Bernard Parish. The Quality Jobs program offers rebates for companies that create new, high-paying jobs.
Chalmette Refining, owned by PBF Energy, was given a roughly $9 million sales and use tax rebate and a $2.1 million payroll rebate over 10 years.
The project is expected to create 38 permanent jobs over 10 years at a roughly $35.8 million total payroll. In addition to new jobs, the expansion is slated to include new equipment such as refinery pumps, motors and exchangers.