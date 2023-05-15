A Bluebonnet Boulevard office building has been sold to a local investor for $1.32 million.
J.B. Levert Land Company LLC bought the building at 5015 Bluebonnet Blvd. in a deal that closed last week, said Fabian Edwards of Elifin Realty, who represented the sellers, Kevin and Elena Tamayo Harris of Baton Rouge. Lance Ginn of Beau Box Real Estate represented Levert.
The nearly 4,100 square foot office building is occupied by The Smile Studio, a dental and orthodontic clinic. Harris had an orthodontic clinic in the building, but he retired in the spring, according to his Facebook page. The Smile Studio has a lease on the building through 2029 with an option to renew.
The sale price of just over $322 per square foot is a record price for a garden office building on Bluebonnet Boulevard, Edwards said.