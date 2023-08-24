The Biden administration has posted its final rules for a Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sale slated for the end of September, and the scope of the auction has rankled both drilling advocates and environmental justice groups, albeit for differing reasons.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Wednesday said it will offer up roughly 67 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for potential oil and gas exploration. That’s less than the 73.4 million acres it had initially proposed for the sale, scheduled for Sept. 27.
The sales are federal auctions that let companies bid for space to explore and possibly extract oil and natural gas. Bids for the September sale would be largely limited to the Gulf’s western and central regions, with a sliver of blocks available in the Gulf’s eastern region. The available acreage extends more than 200 miles from southeast Louisiana’s coast, according to federal maps.
The September sale and a previous sale in March were required by the Inflation Reduction Act, the 2022 law that opened up clean energy subsidies but also forced the Biden administration to host at least two lease sales in 2023. President Joe Biden had declared a pause on federal oil and gas leasing when he took office in January 2021, but that move was challenged in court, where fossil fuel advocates ultimately won.
Oil and gas companies offered up roughly $264 million worth of bids in the March sale, the first to happen in more than a year following the legal battle.
Six environmental justice groups sued BOEM and the Department of the Interior in an attempt to block the March sale before it even began. The environmental groups and the Biden administration have filed competing motions for summary judgment, though a ruling has yet to be handed down on those motions, court records show.
Those groups argued the Biden administration has failed to properly account for the adverse impact that Gulf drilling has on climate change and coastal communities.
Earthjustice attorney George Torgun, whose organization filed the suit on behalf of the six environmental groups, reiterated Thursday that the Biden administration has “fallen short of federal law” by allowing the 67 million-acre sale to continue.
“We’re pleased that Interior excluded habitat for the nearly extinct Gulf of Mexico whale from this lease sale, but it’s equally critical that Interior builds on this step and protects climate and Gulf communities from the harms of leasing,” Torgun said in a statement.
Erika Seiber, a spokesperson for one of the environmental groups, Friends of the Earth, said the organization isn’t ruling out filing another lawsuit to block the September sale “as part of our comprehensive legal strategy to end drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.”
Meanwhile, industry advocates slammed BOEM for not delivering as much available space as it had originally proposed.
Holly Hopkins, the American Petroleum Institute’s vice president of upstream policy, said the Biden administration “continues to throw up roadblock after roadblock to American energy production.”
“This action defies Congress’s mandate in the Inflation Reduction Act, jeopardizes U.S. energy security and violates the Biden administration’s energy obligations to the American people,” Hopkins said in a statement.
National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito also blasted the Biden administration for both the reduced September sale scope and its delays in unveiling a finalized five-year schedule for oil and gas leasing, as required by federal law.
"Furthermore, the unnecessary gap in the leasing program is eroding long term confidence and certainty in the Gulf of Mexico,” Milito said in a statement. “This poses a threat to the energy, economic, and environmental benefits the Gulf has provided for nation for decades."