Surge Entertainment, a chain of family entertainment centers co-owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, has applied for a permit to open a location near the LSU campus.
Surge Entertainment applied for a sign permit at the former Winn-Dixie location at 5555 Burbank Drive. The space at the Lee Drive intersection has been vacant since February 2022, when the grocery store closed.
The centers offer a wide variety of family activities, including a trampoline park, bowling, golf simulators, laser tag, video games, climbing features and a restaurant.
Surge has 15 locations across the U.S., including entertainment centers in Metairie, Lafayette, West Monroe and Bossier City. The company website said locations in Baton Rouge and Mobile, Alabama, are set to open this year.
The chain has specialized in reusing retail space for its locations. The Lafayette Surge, which opened in November 2019, is in a former Winn-Dixie space.