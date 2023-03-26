Black journalists to hold workshop on media access
The Baton Rouge Area Association of Black Journalists will host a workshop on how to get media access from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd.
The workshop will cover topics such as how to get news coverage, how to write news releases and proper conduct during an interview.
Registration is $25. For more information, email batonrougearea.nabj@gmail.com.
Baton Rouge engineering firm under new ownership
Intelligent Transportation Systems, a Baton Rouge-based engineering and technology firm, is under new ownership.
Mark Melancon, who founded the business 15 years ago, has sold the company to Jonathan Fox, Diane Hammonds, and Kimberly McDaniel. The three principal owners are veteran civil engineers. McDaniel will serve as principal and CEO of the company.
Melancon will serve as senior advisor.
Intelligent Transportation has more than 20 employees. The company provides traffic engineering study and design services; design, installation, integration and maintenance of video surveillance systems; and design and commission of complex traffic signal systems.
Baton Rouge General opens new Brusly clinic
Baton Rouge General Medical Center has opened a new West Baton Rouge Parish clinic at 4451 La. 1 south in the Brusly Commons Center.
Dr. Justin Dyer, a family medicine physician, will lead the clinic. Dyer earned a medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and completed a residency in family medicine at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
The clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Idea Village launches partnerships to grow entrepreneurs
The Idea Village, a New Orleans-based nonprofit, has launched a partnership with LSU, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Nexus Louisiana to identify and grow companies.
The organizations are teaming up for Startup City Launch, which will allow entrepreneurs to grow startups into scalable ventures through the IdeaInstitute, a 10-week business accelerator program that has helped more than 260 early stage companies since it was started in 2019.
The next class starts on April 19. Applications are being accepted through April 12. To sign up, visit ideavillage.org/ideainstitute.
Louisiana Press Association relocates offices
The Louisiana Press Association and its marketing arm, LPA Marketing, have moved.
The organization is now located at 4000 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Suite 502 in Baton Rouge.
The trade association of the state's daily and weekly newspapers recently sold its downtown Baton Rouge office for $454,000. Officials said they had discussed selling the property at 404 Europe St. for several years. During the pandemic, the organization switched to a hybrid model of working from home and the office.
"The new location better fits our current working model, resources and plans for us moving forward," said Jerry Raehal, executive director.
St. Tammany Corp. launches Startup Northshore website
The St. Tammany Corp. has launched the Startup Northshore website and social media pages, aimed at supporting the development of startups and second-stage companies in the north shore area.
The new online platform, startupnorthshore.com, and the associated social pages, provide a comprehensive resource hub where entrepreneurs can access valuable technical information, connect with mentors and peer entrepreneurs, find jobs, identify available workspaces and discover the latest entrepreneurship news and events in the region.
The new Startup social media pages on LinkedIn and Facebook will provide additional channels for entrepreneurs to connect and stay up to date with the latest news and happenings.