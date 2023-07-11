A building on East Petroleum Drive that houses the Baton Rouge office of Maryland-based Structural Technologies has been sold to a local investor for $3.8 million, East Baton Rouge Parish property records show.
In a deal filed Monday, Petroleum Drive Properties LLC sold the building to 18222 East Petroleum Drive LLC, represented by Robert J. Thorning. The building is at 18222 E. Petroleum Drive, off Highland Road near Interstate 10.
Petroleum Drive Properties LLC was represented in the sale by Peter Emmons, CEO of Maryland-based Structural Technologies.
Thorning, an executive at B&H Distributors on Barringer Foreman Road, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday about his plans for the building.
Structural, which offers industrial repair and maintenance services, has offices in Sulphur and LaPlace in addition to Texas, South Carolina, Florida, California and New York, among other states. Its corporate headquarters is in Columbia, Maryland.