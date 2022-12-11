Women’s leadership conference set for April 19
The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized), to host the annual Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference on April 19 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Monica Pierre will serve as the keynote speaker. Pierre is an Emmy award-wining reporter, talk show host and commentator.
Tickets are $195 for members with early bird pricing and $250 for nonmembers with early bird pricing. Early bird registration is open until Jan. 13.
For information, go to powerupnola.com.
LSU Innovation Park tenant wins grant for sanitary ice cream machine
Inventherm, a tenant of LSU Innovation Park, has been awarded a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop a commercial prototype of its breakthrough soft-serve ice cream machine.
Inventherm’s Cremmjoy machines contain the product, whether soft-serve ice cream or slushies, in packaging. As a result, the mix never touches any part of the machine. This is a complete departure from the devices now used, which must be shut down, taken apart and cleaned, which can be a difficult and costly process. This could slash operating costs by several thousand dollars per machine each year, according to the USDA. Conventional soft-serve machines are also a significant contributor to foodborne illnesses, with some studies showing more than 50% are contaminated by unsatisfactory bacteria.
Jason Hugenroth, president and CEO of Inventherm and founder of Cremmjoy, said the grant will help his business move toward initial design of a model for manufacturing.
End of the Lane to open Juban Crossing store
End of the Lane, a high-end liquidation store, has opened a location in Denham Springs
The store is located at 10075 Crossing Way, between Michael’s and Bath & Body Works.
End of the Lane sell merchandise from national retailers, including Louisiana themed home and gift items, home goods/decor, small furniture, party supplies, clothing and bath and body products.
The Denham location will be open seven days a week.
End of the Lane also has stores in Baton Rouge and Prairieville.